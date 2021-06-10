Tube packaging design, couldn’t be better!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4
It provides a unique packaging alternative. Paper tube packaging is lightweight that makes it easier to transport. They also provide good protection to the packaged product from damage and contamination. It is also eco-friendly and thus contributes to conserving the environment.
To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc