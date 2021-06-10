Saberin hasan

Tube packaging design, couldn’t be better!

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan
  • Save
Tube packaging design, couldn’t be better! packagingdesign motion graphics 3d animation vector ui design logo packaging design product design adobe illustrator illustration branding graphic design
Download color palette

Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

It provides a unique packaging alternative. Paper tube packaging is lightweight that makes it easier to transport. They also provide good protection to the packaged product from damage and contamination. It is also eco-friendly and thus contributes to conserving the environment.

To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan

More by Saberin hasan

View profile
    • Like