Yoga Workout app

Yoga Workout app yoga app design ui design
Hello Guy's!!..

Yoga workout application for who want to search inner peace and specially for yoga trainers. They can conduct yoga training with this application and increase the online business.

This app ui kit is designed to be extremely clean & minimal to provide an impressive core experience.

Each screens and components are made high-quality in vector and easy to customized. Screens are Fully Customizable 100% Editable Vector Icons, Compatible with Figma.

Please feel free to comment on it.

Hope you all like it !!

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
