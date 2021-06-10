Randi Apriansyah

Logo Letter G for Geek Academy

Randi Apriansyah
Randi Apriansyah
  • Save
Logo Letter G for Geek Academy popular dribbble shots alphabet icon logo designer logo letter g letter logo ai g monogram logos lettermark logomark logo letter logo available for sale
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
Just a bit exploration for the Logo Letter G

Please feel free to leave your feedback in the comment. Don't forget to add like and follow me

I'm open for freelance work.
Email me at aprirandii@gmail.com

Have a great day!

Have a great day!

Follow me on Instagram | Twitter | Behance

Randi Apriansyah
Randi Apriansyah

More by Randi Apriansyah

View profile
    • Like