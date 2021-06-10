Yana Knyzhnyk
Mind Studios

Digital agency concept

Yana Knyzhnyk
Mind Studios
Yana Knyzhnyk for Mind Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
Digital agency concept digital studio design application ui landing page web design agency creative black home screen digital agency
Download color palette

Hi everyone✌️

Here is a design concept for outsource agency in digital industry name "Circle".

Comment what you think about this shot and press “L” if you like it ❤️

Follow Us:

Facebook | Behance | Website

Mind Studios
Mind Studios
Hire Us

More by Mind Studios

View profile
    • Like