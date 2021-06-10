Massflow.io | Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Final logo design for 🌐 Massflow.io
Background:
Massflow enables businesses to easily visualise website visitor behaviour and analyse user trends.
Concept:
Line graphs are an important visual aid for better understanding the relationship between a set of variables. Building on this, the final design takes ‘M’ from Massflow and stretches it to visually show the flow of users visiting a website and the data collected over time for better understanding visitor trends. The blue represents the ocean in its liquid state.
Let me know what you think. I'd love to hear your thoughts :)
