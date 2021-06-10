Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio

Restaraunt Landing Page

Hira Riaz🔥
Upnow Studio
Hira Riaz🔥 for Upnow Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Restaraunt Landing Page catagory hero scetion landiing page restaurant website food website foodweb foodlandingpage web app websitedesign website web site web page webdesign web design landing landingpage homepage homescreen
Restaraunt Landing Page catagory hero scetion landiing page restaurant website food website foodweb foodlandingpage web app websitedesign website web site web page webdesign web design landing landingpage homepage homescreen
Download color palette
  1. Artboard – 19.jpg
  2. Artboard – 20.jpg

Hi Dribbble Family!

UpNow Studio is a startup company, helps in providing quality and excellence.

We mold your imagination into reality-based designs. We're a digital studio and are passionate about creating fresh and modern UI.

Working on the landing page for one of our clients. Please have look and share your feedback and review.

Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.

Thanks for watching.
For work inquiries
upnowstudios@gmail.com

Here is our Instagram link
https://www.instagram.com/upnow_studios/

Upnow Studio
Upnow Studio
Creative and Unique Digital Studio!
Hire Us

More by Upnow Studio

View profile
    • Like