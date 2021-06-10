Footbal Training App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone 😊
On The Ball is the first football training app that provides users with tailored sessions according to your skill and fitness level.
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!
Credit: Updated the design while working at DianApps Technologies.