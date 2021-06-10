Madhuvan Yadav

Infinite Pack

Infinite Pack
So i was messing up with the mesh tool in the illustrator and suddenly got the idea to have a mirror like gradient design and this is the result.

I made it into a wallpaper pack with huge amount of 13 wallpapers with lots of different colors and few styles also.

Download Here - https://t.me/pengwyn
For non-telegram users - https://bit.ly/PengwynWalls

Ok Bye

