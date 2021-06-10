Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniils

Spendit - iPad & iPhone

Daniils
Daniils
  • Save
Spendit - iPad & iPhone ui for mobile app ui mobile app ios app design ios app design uiux ui product design digital design
Download color palette

Welcome to Spendit, a simple, but powerful daily expenses tracker that will definitely help you get a full picture of what you are spending your money on. With Spendit, tracking and organizing all of your transactions becomes as effortless as possible, all thanks to the wonderful features that the app has on offer.

Daniils
Daniils

More by Daniils

View profile
    • Like