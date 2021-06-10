Twist Open UX

Nori - Concept Food App

Nori - Concept Food App black white red foodapp food nori sashimi sushi japanese app mobileapp branding logo customer experience ui design
Nori is a concept food app for Sushi and Sashimi lovers. The logo and UI elements reflect the simplicity and sophistication of Japan.

#nori #foodapp #japanesefood #concept #sushi #sashimi #mobileapp #branding #logo #ui

