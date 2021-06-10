Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
User profile and settings page UI

User profile and settings page UI ui design adobe xd profile app ui uidesign uiux
User profile screen and settings screen designed for a social media app. Thus there are many apps competeting nowadays. We have a minimalist design and provide good information to the users to get what they want.

#DailyUI_007

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
