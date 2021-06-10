Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abubakar

Weather App

Abubakar
Abubakar
  • Save
Weather App website weather web weather weather application weather app application design app design branding ui illustration new web design design web design ui ux design ui ux new design
Download color palette

Hi friends! 😁

I'm back with a new design exploration of the weather mobile app concept. This design concept allows you to know the weather for today and the following days. You can also search for weather information in other locations around the world. Besides weather info, you can also find out how good the air quality around you is!

I am available for work inquiry.
Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.

----------------------------------------------------

We are available for a new project, let's collaborate abubakarc14@gmail.com

Abubakar
Abubakar

More by Abubakar

View profile
    • Like