Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jana Bernkopf

Singing with a broom

Jana Bernkopf
Jana Bernkopf
  • Save
Singing with a broom digital drawing digital illustration happiness singing life drawing illustration
Download color palette

My five-year-old niece inspired me to draw this illustration. — We (adults) tore down a wall in the garden. It was noisy and annoying, so she put on noise protection headphones and started singing with a broom. She looked very pleased.

Jana Bernkopf
Jana Bernkopf

More by Jana Bernkopf

View profile
    • Like