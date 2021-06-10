PLANARSCAPES LOGO DESIGN

Trending designs to inspire you
Created a logo for Planarscapes, a renowned Interior design company in Manila, Philippines. Created designs also for business cards and other collaterals.
Concept evolves with the symbol of infinity and the number 8, which many believe are lucky charm for any business establishments.
(Conceptualization, art direction and lay-out by Bong Javines)