Bong Javines

PLANARSCAPES LOGO DESIGN

Bong Javines
Bong Javines
  • Save
PLANARSCAPES LOGO DESIGN illustration logo design
Download color palette

Created a logo for Planarscapes, a renowned Interior design company in Manila, Philippines. Created designs also for business cards and other collaterals.
Concept evolves with the symbol of infinity and the number 8, which many believe are lucky charm for any business establishments.
(Conceptualization, art direction and lay-out by Bong Javines)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Bong Javines
Bong Javines

More by Bong Javines

View profile
    • Like