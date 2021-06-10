Ehsan Gholampour

Sekeh Behpardakht Logo

Sekeh Behpardakht Logo
Sekeh Behpardakht Logo logo design logotype typography coin logo coin persian logo design graphic design branding logo
  1. 37.jpg
  2. 36.jpg

Hi Dribbble
Here my new shot that I've been working on recently Sekeh App. All feedback is appreciated 💌

Hope you like it 🧡
Press "L" on your keyboard.

I am available for new projects:
ehsangholampour@gmail.com

Thanks for watching! Let’s connect:
Telegram | Instagram | Twitter | Skype | What's app

Fly needs dreams not the wings —🕊️

