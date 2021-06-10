Kirana PM

Bubbly Player UI

Bubbly Player UI app 3d ui dailyui design
dailyui day 9, music player. i honestly feel better after seeing this ui looks good! the background is supposed to be generated and move around like that fractal art windows media player xp had, only the shape is like blurry bokeh. i miss that software, especially the generated fractal arts.

