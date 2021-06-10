Bubbly Player UI

Trending designs to inspire you
dailyui day 9, music player. i honestly feel better after seeing this ui looks good! the background is supposed to be generated and move around like that fractal art windows media player xp had, only the shape is like blurry bokeh. i miss that software, especially the generated fractal arts.