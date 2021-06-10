Richmond Agbavor

Children reading app

Richmond Agbavor
Richmond Agbavor
  • Save
Children reading app ui design children reading
Download color palette

For my final year project in the university, i chose to work on a children reading platform that narrated the story as a read along feature.
Here is a shot of the story being read.

reach me via mail at agbavor59@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Richmond Agbavor
Richmond Agbavor

More by Richmond Agbavor

View profile
    • Like