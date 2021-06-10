🖋 JAMS - JNNCE Dashboard Redesign!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ok, so I tried to re design the dashboard of our college (student accessable side of it) also I made a little detailed breakdown which is up on my Bēhance , check that too 😉
Follow me Instagram