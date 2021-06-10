Goutham HM ✵

🖋 JAMS - JNNCE Dashboard Redesign!

Ok, so I tried to re design the dashboard of our college (student accessable side of it) also I made a little detailed breakdown which is up on my Bēhance , check that too 😉

