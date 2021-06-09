NaN_27

Cloudy - Cloud Apps Design

Cloudy - Cloud Apps Design awesome file manage file folder brightness dark color dark ui cloud dark android ux ios graphic design ui illustration minimal flat design clean bright color
Hello Fellas,

this is my new shot. I hope you like it.🔥🔥🔥

Cloudy is an online storage app that you can use however you want. With a friendly design, you can feel comfortable to use it.

What do u think ?🧐

contact me nan.bibip27@gmail.com

Have a nice day !!!
C U🥳🥳

Tools
Illustration = Illustrator
Design = XD

