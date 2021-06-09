Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
guzmanbarquin™

Logo Exploration / Pento.ai

Logo Exploration / Pento.ai wip explore logotype rebranding brand gradient logo minimal design branding
Hey guys! 👋🏼

Today I share with you some of the isotypes explored during the rebranding process for pento.ai

Pento is a startup formed by a group of specialists in machine learning / artificial intelligence.

Hope you like it, and you can leave in the comments the version you like the most.

🤟🏼

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Hey! 👋🏼 I’m Guz, welcome to my design portfolio.
