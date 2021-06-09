Logo Exploration / Pento.ai

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys! 👋🏼
Today I share with you some of the isotypes explored during the rebranding process for pento.ai
Pento is a startup formed by a group of specialists in machine learning / artificial intelligence.
Hope you like it, and you can leave in the comments the version you like the most.
🤟🏼