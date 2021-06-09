Bong Javines

VISA Credit Cards Summer Promotional Campaign

VISA Credit Cards Summer Promotional Campaign illustration branding design
Created a Key Visual design for VISA Credit Cards summer promotional campaign where you have a chance to win a free stay on a castle in Europe.
Designed poster, press ad and direct mailer material.
Conceptualization, art direction and lay-out by Bong Javines

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
