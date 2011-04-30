Graham Holtshausen

Wallpaper » The Freedom Of Colour

Graham Holtshausen
Graham Holtshausen
  • Save
Wallpaper » The Freedom Of Colour wallpaper dark colorful may strips
Download color palette

We created a wallpaper to be featured in Smashing Magazine's monthly wallpapers feature.

You can dowload various sizes of the wallpaper, with or without the calendar here: http://www.smashingmagazine.com/2011/04/29/desktop-wallpaper-calendar-may-2011/ (It's about midway down the page)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Graham Holtshausen
Graham Holtshausen

More by Graham Holtshausen

View profile
    • Like