Fandhitya Giovani
Odama

Doctor App Interaction 👨‍⚕️

Fandhitya Giovani
Odama
Fandhitya Giovani for Odama
Hire Us
animation splashscreen button clean flutter navbar homescreen doctor doctors blue mobile interaction interaction ui design design card mobile ui mobile app ui mobile design mobile
Hi Healthy Friends 💊

Here i share my interaction about Doctor Mobile App, So you can easyle to find your favorite Doctors 🌟

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio
🎉Figma Community : Odama Studio
🛒UI8 : Odama

Odama
Odama
We fire up your startup to make it grow up 🔥
Hire Us

