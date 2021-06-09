Trending designs to inspire you
WEST KINGDOM is a modern script that inspired by streetwear and combination hand lettering style.
Ideal for logos, badge, label, apparel, club, event, handwritten quotes, product packaging, header, poster, merchandise, social media & greeting cards.
WEST KINGDOM has many opentype features like ligature, alternate, swash and also support multi language.
To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.
In Zip Package :
– WEST KINGDOM otf
– WEST KINGDOM ttf
– WEST KINGDOM woff
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate , Ligature & Swash
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
