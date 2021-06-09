BOOU

ohayouuu ^-^

BOOU
BOOU
  • Save
ohayouuu ^-^ logo cartoon icon illustration design cartoon character character mascot animation
Download color palette

hachiko with kinomo ?
-
what do you think guys?
if you have any suggestion comment below
i will happy to hear that ^-^
-
and if you have any project like this, just email me on
husafdesign@gmail.com
lets connect
thankyou, booudaily

BOOU
BOOU

More by BOOU

View profile
    • Like