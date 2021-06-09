Aura Kanza Caesaria

E-Commerce Shop - DailyUI 012

Aura Kanza Caesaria
Aura Kanza Caesaria
  • Save
E-Commerce Shop - DailyUI 012 simple 012 one page ux website uiux clean ui clean web illustration cahllenge dailyui application interface design ui app
Download color palette

Hello Everyone ✌️
This is a E-commerce shop exploration. Let me know what you think of this in the comments. Press "L" if you like 🖤

Contact me by: aurakanzaaa@gmail.com

Aura Kanza Caesaria
Aura Kanza Caesaria

More by Aura Kanza Caesaria

View profile
    • Like