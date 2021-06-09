Zuitte | Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Final logo design for 🌐 Zuitte.com
Background:
Zuitte offers a full stack of software for modern entrepreneurs to help run and grow their businesses from one convenient location.
Concept:
Gantt charts are often used in project management to provide a visual view of tasks scheduled over time. This final design builds on the concept of the typical gantt chart layout in reflecting the various tasks a business owner juggles during day-to-day operations while subtly incorporating the 'Z' from Zuitte.
Let me know what you think. I'd love to hear your thoughts :)
