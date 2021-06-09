Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nigel

Zuitte | Logo Design

Nigel
Nigel
  • Save
Zuitte | Logo Design website minimal web design illustration app icon branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Final logo design for 🌐 Zuitte.com

Background:
Zuitte offers a full stack of software for modern entrepreneurs to help run and grow their businesses from one convenient location.

Concept:
Gantt charts are often used in project management to provide a visual view of tasks scheduled over time. This final design builds on the concept of the typical gantt chart layout in reflecting the various tasks a business owner juggles during day-to-day operations while subtly incorporating the 'Z' from Zuitte.

Let me know what you think. I'd love to hear your thoughts :)

Connect with me on Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Nigel
Nigel

More by Nigel

View profile
    • Like