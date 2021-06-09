Bradley Clough - Diversity, Controversy in Early Indian

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bradley Clough is a noted professor of religious studies, focusing on diversity and controversy in early Indian and Theravadan Buddhist soteriology. In addition to publishing his own work, Bradley, a well-respected academician, has also peer-reviewed articles on Buddhism and Gandhi and books chapters on topics in comparative religion. For more information visit :- https://harri.com/bradleyclough