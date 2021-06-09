Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tracking Corona

Tracking Corona
Hello friends!

Here is my latest exploratory design for Corona Tracking App. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you friends! Have a nice day :)

Available for job inquiries
Let's talk: umar124124124@gmail.com
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
