Guernsey Shop vector logo illustrator illustration graphic design flat design branding
The logo was designed for an online ecommerce site like Etsy called Guernsey Shop. The logomark is a combination of letter G & letter S. Discover more on my Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/adnan_kh4n

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
