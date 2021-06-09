Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Avalors is a bold and authentic sans serif font. It suitable for your any project that needs the outer space touch. This font is the best for branding project, t-shirt print and many more.
Included :
Avalors (otf,ttf,woff)
Featured :
Accents (Multilingual characters)
PUA encoded
Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13320/avalors.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/avalors-sans-serif-font/