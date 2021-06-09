Avalors is a bold and authentic sans serif font. It suitable for your any project that needs the outer space touch. This font is the best for branding project, t-shirt print and many more.

Included :

Avalors (otf,ttf,woff)

Featured :

Accents (Multilingual characters)

PUA encoded

Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13320/avalors.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/avalors-sans-serif-font/