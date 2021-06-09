Ngutan 🏕️ - Travel Header Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, this is my header exploration about travel magazine.
I made this illustration based on a reference from Tommy Parker illustrations , and layout inspiration from Bang Jago Herdetya
Hope you like it! :)
Thanks for your comments & likes!
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com
Ui8 | Youtube | Behance