Agum Satria Prakoso ✮
Plainthing Studio

Ngutan 🏕️ - Travel Header Exploration

Agum Satria Prakoso ✮
Plainthing Studio
Agum Satria Prakoso ✮ for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Ngutan 🏕️ - Travel Header Exploration green procreate booking adventure jungle forest nature vector website flat ui web design illustration traveling travel header
Ngutan 🏕️ - Travel Header Exploration green procreate booking adventure jungle forest nature vector website flat ui web design illustration traveling travel header
Ngutan 🏕️ - Travel Header Exploration green procreate booking adventure jungle forest nature vector website flat ui web design illustration traveling travel header
Download color palette
  1. JUNE3.png
  2. Shootjuneagmnew.png
  3. Sketsa shoot.png

Hi, this is my header exploration about travel magazine.
I made this illustration based on a reference from Tommy Parker illustrations , and layout inspiration from Bang Jago Herdetya

Hope you like it! :)
Thanks for your comments & likes!

-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Ui8 | Youtube | Behance

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like