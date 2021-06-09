Katherine Strong

Skull Angled View

skull
My last angle for studying the skull. This angle was the hardest one to try and get right! Next I will be working on sketches of men's faces before moving on to the section of women's faces described in Andrew Loomis' book.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
