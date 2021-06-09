Title Design By Phillip Gallant

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The author of this shot appreciates the fine art of Puroresu. Inspired by a subscription to NJPW World, the author was inspired to create two title belts. Before having committed to a subsciption, the author watched and followed Puroresu for years through YouTube.
#PhillipGallantMedia #PhillipGallantMediaDesign #PhillipGallant #GallantPhillip #PhillipGallantAuthor #PhillipGallantDribbble #Dribbble #TitleDesign