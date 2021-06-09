Title Design By Phillip Gallant

The author of this shot appreciates the fine art of Puroresu. Inspired by a subscription to NJPW World, the author was inspired to create two title belts. Before having committed to a subsciption, the author watched and followed Puroresu for years through YouTube.

