Café Shiba | so vegan - Brand Identity

Café Shiba started out as a room re-decor project.
I wanted to turn my room into a café themed space + my dog who is a Shiba inu. So this a personal project.
It's heavily inspired by Starbucks' ambience, which makes me feel comfortable and cozy.