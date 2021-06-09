Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Café Shiba | so vegan - Brand Identity

Café Shiba | so vegan - Brand Identity
Café Shiba started out as a room re-decor project.
I wanted to turn my room into a café themed space + my dog who is a Shiba inu. So this a personal project.
It's heavily inspired by Starbucks' ambience, which makes me feel comfortable and cozy.

