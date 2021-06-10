The melurr finance management dashboard design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey what's up guys?
Today I would like to share the 👉 "Melurr" finance management dashboard
Have any app or website design project?
📬 I'm available for hire - hire.mehdi@gmail.com
I hope you enjoy it 🎉
Follow me on instagram:
Instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.