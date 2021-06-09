Toyo Kuo

Double Trouble Bakery Brand Guidelines

Double Trouble Bakery Brand Guidelines funny interesting quirky graphics tagline baked goods pastries bakery trouble characteristics uniqueness illustration design brand guidelines branding logo graphic design
I was inspired by those brands with strong characteristics and wanted to create an interesting brand just like them.

The checkered pattern in the logo was inspired by a smile with several missing teeth, which refers to the consequence of having too many sweets. To make it more vivid and amusing, I added a pair of eyeballs to the logo. I also utilized the magenta colour to reinforce the vibrant, imaginative, and eccentric brand impression.

The Full Story
https://toyokuo.com/graphic-design/double-trouble/

