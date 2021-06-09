Double Trouble Bakery Brand Guidelines

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was inspired by those brands with strong characteristics and wanted to create an interesting brand just like them.
The checkered pattern in the logo was inspired by a smile with several missing teeth, which refers to the consequence of having too many sweets. To make it more vivid and amusing, I added a pair of eyeballs to the logo. I also utilized the magenta colour to reinforce the vibrant, imaginative, and eccentric brand impression.
The Full Story
https://toyokuo.com/graphic-design/double-trouble/