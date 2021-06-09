Double Trouble Bakery Brand Guidelines

I was inspired by those brands with strong characteristics and wanted to create an interesting brand just like them.

The checkered pattern in the logo was inspired by a smile with several missing teeth, which refers to the consequence of having too many sweets. To make it more vivid and amusing, I added a pair of eyeballs to the logo. I also utilized the magenta colour to reinforce the vibrant, imaginative, and eccentric brand impression.

The Full Story

https://toyokuo.com/graphic-design/double-trouble/