Crypto Starship Visual Identity

Crypto Starship Visual Identity motion visual identity flag 3d animation branding cryptocurrency crypto motion graphics 3d logo
Visual Identity for Crypto Starship, a community app for live notifications on the latest cryptocurrencies hand picked by the Starship Group.

The visual identity was inspired by the graphics associated with space missions and the crypto world.

