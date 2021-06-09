Mary Faber

Daily UI :: 002 – Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI :: 002 – Credit Card Checkout design iphone figma ui logo dailyui 002
Daily UI Challenge #002

A simple payment page expanded from a brand identity project I previously developed for Better be Butter, a baking goods store.

Thought I'd add in my custom-lettered logo to show the inspo!

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
