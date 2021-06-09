Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Larisse Carvalho

Sign in Page - Daily UI #01

Larisse Carvalho
Larisse Carvalho
  • Save
Sign in Page - Daily UI #01 daily ui sign in sign-in
Download color palette

Hey, guys! 👋

I've decided to do daily UI over the next 30 days to see how much I can improve.

My day 1 challenge is a sign in page of Eduque!, a startup project that is emerging of a college subject of mine.

If you liked, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! ✨

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Larisse Carvalho
Larisse Carvalho

More by Larisse Carvalho

View profile
    • Like