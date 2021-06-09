Sign in Page - Daily UI #01

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, guys! 👋
I've decided to do daily UI over the next 30 days to see how much I can improve.
My day 1 challenge is a sign in page of Eduque!, a startup project that is emerging of a college subject of mine.
If you liked, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! ✨