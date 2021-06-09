Subtle light (oil painting on 20,5 x 25,5 cm & 230 gsm paper, margins included)

Traditionally in a portrait the hands are as important as the facial features because they say a lot about the characters. To express its life, I focused on the varied subtleties of flesh colors in the light, the opposition of color temperatures and rhythmic gestures. Painting is first of all a spiritual exercise before being mental; the mastery of the hand is the final physical part necessary for the performance.