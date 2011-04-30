Caroline Hadilaksono

Farm to Table

Farm to Table illustration floor plan map watercolor
Drawing up a plan for an Urban Food Center. It's for a Good Magazine contest: How would you repurpose an abandoned school building in your community?

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
