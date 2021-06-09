Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monolith Studio

Crypto Starship Logo Design

Monolith Studio
Monolith Studio
  • Save
Crypto Starship Logo Design icon app logo branding design
Download color palette

Visual Identity for Crypto Starship, a community app for live notifications on the latest cryptocurrencies hand picked by the Starship Group.

The visual identity was inspired by the graphics associated with space missions and the crypto world.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Monolith Studio
Monolith Studio

More by Monolith Studio

View profile
    • Like