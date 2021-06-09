Crypto Starship Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Visual Identity for Crypto Starship, a community app for live notifications on the latest cryptocurrencies hand picked by the Starship Group.
The visual identity was inspired by the graphics associated with space missions and the crypto world.