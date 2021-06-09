Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir

Real Estate Logo Design

MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir
MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir
  • Save
Real Estate Logo Design minimalist logo corporate logo factory branding design logo real estate
Download color palette

Hello everyone.

this is my new Real estate logo design, I designed this logo for a corporate company.

What do you think about this logo design?
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir
MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir

More by MD. Mosabbirul Islam Shishir

View profile
    • Like