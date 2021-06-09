Health Studio Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Here's another shot from our recent project with Life Potential.
One of our main goals with the website was to provide real stories from patients of Life Potential. We dedicated a large amount of space in the design to showcasing these.
How do you like to showcase stories and testimonials? Let us know in the comments!
You can check out the live site at lifepotentialpa.com