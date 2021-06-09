Web Designs Prime

Bugatti Web UI Design

Web Designs Prime
Web Designs Prime
  • Save
Bugatti Web UI Design vector logo illustration ux ui web ecommerce design ecommerce business branding design
Download color palette

The New Concept UI design for Bugatti. The design focused on a creative approach with a flare of a simple and sporty look.

Looking for a company to design?
Contact us at info@webdesignsprime.com

Web Designs Prime | Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin

Web Designs Prime
Web Designs Prime

More by Web Designs Prime

View profile
    • Like