Crooked Road Dentistry

Crooked Road Dentistry logo branding design
Logo and collateral design for a dentist who is also a classical guitarist. He wanted a logo that would reflect both his practice and his love of music along with the Crooked Road Music Trail that winds through Virginia.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
