branding guide

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These covers are part of an audit start, the last three years of exploration are to be condensed and documented as part of next steps for a group of people eager to receive the Standards Guideline. The plan is to bring in a few outside members to help further our brand development and the synthesis of this information is first intended for copy writers. The process will help us solidify the language we use, as a designer I can speak to the words and I know the importance copy plays, that is why it is so relieving to get final copy from true experts. A refined craft, the curated words will strengthen final design elements and help us push some our prototypes to final form for market.