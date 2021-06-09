Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Carlos Hernandez

New Enhancement Flows Hand-drawn

Hand-drawn ui product design ux user expperience
Hi Dribbblers,
Haven't had time to upload new work. So, I'm sharing some #handdrawn use case #flows. What's you're go to when working in Lo-Fi? Sketches? Wireframes? Whiteboard? Etc... #productdesign #ux #ui

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
ᴰⁱᵍⁱᵗᵃˡ ᴾʳᵒᵈᵘᶜᵗ ᴰᵉˢⁱᵍⁿᵉʳ 👨🏻‍💻
